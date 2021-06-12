Joe Biden Vows US Will Be 'arsenal' Of Vaccines: 'We Need To Attack Virus Globally'

After announcing his country's decision to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 100 low-income countries, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that it was US' responsibility and humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as it could globally. Elaborating on the purpose behind United States' vaccine-sharing commitment, Joe Biden stated that he had been 'clear-eyed' that the virus needed to be eradicated not only from the US, but globally.

"From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed. That we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility, our humanitarian obligation. to save as many lives as we can and our responsibility to our values. We value the inherent dignity of people. In times of trouble, Americans reach out to offer help and offer a helping hand. That's who we are and when we see people hurting and suffering anywhere around the world, we seek to help as best we can," said Biden.

“America will be the arsenal of vaccines in our global fight against Covid-19, just as America was the arsenal of democracy in World War 2,” he continued.

US to donate 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

After a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in St. Ives, England, Biden announced that the US will buy 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with 200 million to be delivered this year and the remainder in the first half of 2022 to over 100 low-income countries. He stated that the purpose of the move was to save maximum lives and not to get favors or potential concessions from the countries that will receive the shots. Urging people to follow the US by example, President Biden said that it was in everyone's interest to see the global economy recover.

According to a statement by the White House, Biden's commitment to donate 500 million doses of vaccines to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the 'largest-ever purchase and donation by a single country.'

Meanwhile, after the G7 Summit, the Group of Seven nations on Thursday announced their decision to collectively donate at least 1 billion doses of Coronavirus vaccine to the world.