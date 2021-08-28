Joe Biden Warned By NSA Another Kabul Terror Attack Likely To Follow Twin Blasts

US President Joe Biden's national security advisers on Friday, August 27, told him that another terrorist attack in Kabul is possible and that the next few days of the mission to remove American and coalition forces and Afghan partners "will be the most dangerous period to date."

The American president was informed of the threat at a situation room briefing with his national security team, military commanders, and diplomats in the field, according to Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, who assured him that maximum force protection measures are being taken at the Kabul airport.

Another Kabul terror attack 'likely': US

The commanders also briefed US President Biden on the operational plans to develop Islamic State-Khorasan targets. "The following few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date," they warned the president.

Biden told the commanders, "His approval of the authorities they need to undertake the mission and safeguard our troops and they all reported back that they have the resources they believe they need to do so effectively."

More attacks are expected in the future, according to the US military. “We've been talking about it for a few days now." On Thursday, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr remarked, "We saw that actually materialize itself here in the last few hours, with an actual attack."

"We believe that is their desire to sustain those attacks,” he had continued. And we anticipate that the attacks will continue."

One of the most important aspects of the US strategy to avoid them was to maintain collaboration with the Taliban. The US is “reaching out to the Taliban,” according to the general. As the evacuation of US forces, allies, and partners nears the August 31 deadline, the US has been working with the Taliban for several days.

How the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan?

Four commercial flights were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, and a field in Pennsylvania in 2001, killing almost 3,000 people. Despite the fact that Al-Qaeda's Osama Bin Laden, was protected by the Taliban, Afghanistan's government at the time, Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks. The US attempted to extradite Osama Bin Laden through the Taliban, but when they refused, the military intervened. They overthrew the Taliban and vowed to install a democratic government in Afghanistan, which they did in 2004.

(with inputs from AP)

