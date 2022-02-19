US President Joe Biden on Friday warned Russia against provoking Ukraine with a "major uptick" in violations, saying that pursuing plans of invasion will only lead to a "catastrophic and needless war of choice." Speaking at a press conference at White House, Biden also reiterated that the US and its allies are prepared to defend "every inch" of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) territories from any threat to collective security. He also condemned the amplified mortar shelling in the anti-Ukraine-controlled regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that there is simply no evidence of de-escalation as asserted by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Make no mistake: If Russia pursues its plans, it will be responsible for a catastrophic and needless war of choice...Over the last f ew days, we’ve seen reports of a major uptick in violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine in the Donbas," US President Joe Biden said during a press briefing at White House on Friday.

"We’re calling out Russia’s plans loudly and repeatedly, not because we want a conflict, but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving," Biden added, while noting the deteriorating situation between Ukraine and Russia at the conflict-ridden zone of Donbas.

The US President also stressed that the West has a "reason to believe" Russia is intending to attack, however, he refused to disclose credible intelligence reports on the same. "We believe that they will target Ukraine's capital Kyiv - a city of 2.8 million in innocent people...in the coming week- in the coming days," he said. He also accused Russian media of making "phony allegations" of genocide in Donbas to push "fabricated" claims and warning about a Ukrainian attack on Russia.

"All these are consistent with the playbook the Russians have used before: to set up a false justification to act against Ukraine," the US President said, adding, "This is also in line with the pretext scenarios that the United States and our Allies and partners have been warning about for weeks."

Russia 'attempting to bait Ukraine' into war: Biden

Further alleging that Russia is attempting to bait Ukraine into war, the US President acknowledged Ukrainian "restraint." Reiterating "unwavering support" for Ukrainians, he noted the US in the past year has provided a record amount of $650 million security assistance to Kyiv in a bid to bolster its defensive. Another $500 million was reportedly sent as humanitarian and economic support for the people of Ukraine. In addition, earlier this week the US also announced a sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion to strengthen Ukraine's economic resilience.

For the unversed, the developments come as Kyiv and Moscow continue to lock horns at the conflict zone in areas between the Ukraine-Russia border. The simmering standoff between Russia and the US has increased manifold since the Cold War, as Russia continues to expand its troops' build-up along Donbas despite repeated warnings from the West. In addition, the concentration of Russian forces also tends to deflect from Putin's assertions claiming that Moscow does not intend to attack Ukraine.

(Image: AP)