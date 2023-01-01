Joe Biden Was 'irked' By Reminders Of Donald Trump At The White House, New Book Claims

According to Chris Whipple's forthcoming book, 'The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House', President Biden has been irked by reminders of his predecessor, Donald Trump, in the White House. One such reminder is Trump's $50,000 golf simulator, which he installed in the White House in 2019 just before he left office. Trump paid for the simulator himself and used it to play virtual rounds of golf on any course in the world when he couldn't make it to his Mar-a-Lago course in Florida. Tiger Woods has previously stated that Trump is the best golfer among all American presidents.

Golf continues to be a favorite hobby of the former president Donald Trump, and according to a New York Magazine article, Trump mostly stays at Mar-a-Lago, only leaving to play golf at his club in Doral. The golf simulator replaced an "older, less sophisticated" one that was in the White House during the Barack Obama administration. It is unlikely that Biden has used the simulator, as Whipple's book also reveals the president's distaste for using anything that Trump contributed to the White House.

Biden fears secret service members are loyal to Trump

According to Chris Whipple's book, when President Biden took special guests on a tour of the White House and encountered items left behind by former President Trump, he became flustered. In fact, Joe Biden apparently requested that the historic Resolute Desk, gifted to the United States by Queen Victoria, be removed from the Oval Office and replaced with one used by Franklin D. Roosevelt. While this request was not fulfilled, it appears that Biden is stuck using the desk made from parts of a British warship that has been in the Oval Office for about 40 years. The book claims that President Biden was concerned that the Secret Service members at the White House were loyal to former President Trump because of which he doesn't speak freely in front of them and does not trust them.

In addition to the golf simulator, Whipple's book also delves into Biden's withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the consequences of this decision. According to the author, Biden knew he would face criticism from the press for the withdrawal and fell into a "deep, misunderstood sadness" after meeting with Gold Star families at Dover Air Force Base. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who went on the record for the book, described Biden's trip to Dover in August 2021, where the remains of 13 U.S. service members killed in a terror attack outside Kabul's airport were taken. The brother of one of the fallen soldiers reportedly yelled at Biden, "I hope you burn in hell." Psaki stated that over the next couple of days, Biden "just felt a deep, misunderstood sadness."

Whipple's book, which features interviews with several administration officials, is set to be released on January 17. It remains to be seen how much insight it will provide into Biden's thoughts and actions during his first year in office. Biden's utter contempt for his predecessor and absence of basic decency shines forth a light on the polarisation in American society.