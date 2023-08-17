US President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a weird remark directed at children, telling them he knows of “really great ice cream places” and to ask him about them later. The remark by the president comes just before his speech on the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in front of an audience in the East Room of the White House.

"I want to say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards," said Biden just before starting his speech. He got a huge laughter response from some in the room. Later, he started with his speech on the administration's response to the increasing costs of everyday necessities from groceries to gas as many Americans continue to feel the financial burden of inflation.

Biden has a message for America's kids.



"I wanna say one thing to your children. I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you, so talk to me afterwards." pic.twitter.com/nHhRu62kVd — 🔥⭐️ Edwin ⭐️🔥 (@Edwin53647824) August 17, 2023

Biden and his 'poor' sense of humour

Notably, US President Biden has been criticised in the past for bizarre remarks. In October 2022, he was slammed by conservatives on social media over a comment he made to a young teenager in California where he told her -- "No serious guys until you’re 30."

Earlier, this year, while addressing a televised statement on a school shooting in Nashville that claimed 6 lives, he joked about wanting chocolate chip ice cream, reported New York Post. He even visited a Baskin Robbins eating ice cream during intense campaigning for the US midterm elections last year.

While addressing a press conference in Nashville, the US President said, " “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband, And I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” reported the New York Post. "By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not," said Biden while he was making the very first statement on the US school shooting.

The president then turned serious to address the massacre at Covenant School, which killed three students and three staff members, calling it "sick" and "a family's worst nightmare" before urging Congress to adopt an assault weapons prohibition.