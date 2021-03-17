Joe Biden Will Host Ireland PM Martin For Virtual St. Patrick's Day Talks

On the occasion of the first St. Patrick’s Day of Joe Biden as US President, he will be hosting the Prime Minister of Ireland Michael Martin in a virtual bilateral meeting, said White House on March 17. On the Irish national holiday observing the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland which has now evolved into a celebration of Irish culture including parades, special foods, music, dancing, drinking and a lot of green. However, this time for the second year in a row, the celebrations will be subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began tightening its grip across the globe, around the same time in 2020.

What will Biden and Martin discuss?

According to the official White House release, US President and Irish Prime Minister will discuss a huge range of topics. From the COVID-19 pandemic and other global challenges, Ireland taking a seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to increasing the shared prosperity of both nations, there are a number of topics that Biden and Martin will be discussing in their virtual meet on Wednesday.

"This year, as Ireland takes a seat on the United Nations Security Council, we will redouble our joint work on peacekeeping, conflict resolution, accountability mechanisms, and women's rights. Ireland and the United States will also work together to strengthen the United States-European Union partnership," according to the White House. READ | Saint Patrick's Day wishes and messages to share with your loved ones

Earlier a senior official in Biden administration told CNN that St. Patrick’s Day is a particularly a “special event” for the US President considering his “Irish heritage” and therefore, there he is committed to keeping Wednesday’s events close to the way that they would appear to be celebrated in-person. Further, US media reports also stated that the White House will also be illuminated in green on Wednesday night as one of the several tributes to Ireland. Apart from the Biden-Martin virtual meet, US vice president Kamala Harris will also meet with Irish PM on Wednesday morning.