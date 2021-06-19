Joe Biden Worried Over Trump Administration's Impact That Left US Housing Dept In Tatters

In his presidential campaign of 2020, US president Joe Biden had vowed to ease the national affordable housing shortage by introducing an infrastructure bill that would curb exclusionary zoning, racial segregation, and climate vulnerability, end redlining for financially deprived Americans. After assuming office in 2021, the United States leader acquired the agency responsible for that specific role [the US Department of Housing and Urban Development] from the Trump administration in a catastrophe. The Democrats had planned to turn the DUH into a key central player to fight social and economic injustices and racial disparities across the US.

Even as former US President Donald Trump had warned his pro-MAGA supporters during the campaign trail that Biden would force changes in the housing regulations and abolish suburbs, the US President, in fact, introduced $2 trillion American Jobs Plan that promised to invest $213 billion to reform the housing markets by regulating the homeownership rates, and provide affordable, safe, energy-efficient and resilient housing for the Americans. This amount is estimated to be three times the Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual budget that is worth $60 billion.

Joe Biden’s larger plans of $640 billion housing investment for over 10 years, refundable plus advanceable tax credits systems, fully funded federal rental assistance, and other provisions, are only partly a comprehensive approach for ending homelessness as his Department of Housing and Urban Development has been in complete tatters. No doubt, Biden’s ‘All carrot, no stick’ plan’ caters well to the development and maintenance of the new and existing homes in the American suburbs and small towns. But since assuming office, the glaring challenge for his administration has been concentrated in the underfunded, short-staffed HUD as well the unfilled or unoccupied key positions.

This Friday, I’ll travel to Cleveland to recognize Juneteenth and National Homeownership Month.



This will be an important opportunity to address the need to advance equality and opportunity for Black communities.https://t.co/mPuI7506fD — Secretary Marcia L. Fudge (@SecFudge) June 16, 2021

A large number of highest-skilled managers and policy experts at the agency’s community planning and development division fled their jobs during the Trump administration. It is this very unit that is responsible for the implementation of a wide array of roles, including federal disaster relief and homelessness programs.

Housing has been the essential part of Biden’s administration’s broader strategy, but with just 10 percent of the total workforce left at HUD, poor recruitment, and slashed funding at the time of the Republican-led Congress during the Obama administration, the Biden administration has more than just the nation's growing affordable housing crisis. A report carried by New York Times on June 18 quoted Biden’s new housing secretary, telling the Senate committee during budget hearings that unless the agency built up the staff, enhanced its capacity, it was “at risk of not doing the things it should do.” In addition to her lines, Marcia L. Fudge stated that she wasn’t going to “sugarcoat” how bad the condition of the HUD was.

While ex-President Donald Trump was in office he had dispatched the annual budget requests to Congress that included massive cuts to federal affordable housing programs, but more shockingly, he had slashed the budget for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by a whopping $9.6 billion, according to the press reports then. This was nearly 18 percent less than the fiscal year (FY) 2019’s congressionally enacted funding levels. Not just that, Trump had eliminated several housing programs, including the public housing agencies (PHAs) funding that catered to the private homeowners that were subsidized by HUD.

Staff sidelined, 'driven away' by ex-US President

Sources told NYTimes that the employees in HUD were either “overruled, sidelined, exiled and eventually driven away under former President Donald Trump and his appointees.” It also stated that the agency’s total headcount dipped by 20 percent, to 6,837 from 8,576 between the year 2012-19 when Donald Trump was in office as the President. This has worried the Biden administration. President of the National Fair Housing Alliance Lisa Rice told the newspaper that it wasn’t the staff driven out by the former Trump administration but “expertise”. This has seriously affected the HUD’s response to the pandemic as it provides assistance to more than 35 million households in substandard conditions in dire need of help.