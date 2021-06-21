Joe Biden's Admin Sees Kim Jong Un's 'confrontation' Remark As 'interesting Signal'

The United States on June 20 said that it regards North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s “dialogue and confrontation” remark as an “interesting signal”. In his first reaction to the Biden administration’s new North Korea policy, Kim last week ordered his government to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation” with the US. He even stressed the need to get “fully prepared for confrontation” to guarantee the “peaceful environment” and security of North Korea.

Responding to his comments, the US called his remarks an “interesting signal” but also added that it would wait for direct communication from Pyongyang for any potential talks. In an interview with ABC News, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States will wait to see whether the North Korean leader’s comments are followed up with any kind of more direct communication regarding a potential path forward.

Sullivan added that President Joe Biden has communicated that the US is “prepared to engage in principled negotiations” with North Korea to deal with the challenge of Pyongyang’s nuclear program towards the ultimate objective of the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

US approach to NKorea’s nuclear program

Meanwhile, since January, the Biden administration has worked to formulate a new approach on North Korea’s nuclear program which it describes as “calibrated and practical.” Details of Biden’s North Korea policy haven’t been publicized. However, US officials have suggested Biden would seek a middle ground between Trump’s direct meetings with Kim and former President Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” to curb Kim’s nuclear program.

Last month, Biden had also rejected Trump’s approach to North Korea and its nuclear program, saying he would not give Kim Jong Un any “international recognition”. In a news conference, Biden said, “If he made any commitment, then I would meet with him. But what I would not do is..what had been done in the recent past. I would not give him all that he’s looking for - international recognition...and give [North Korea] what allowed [Kim Jong Un] to move in the direction of appearing to be more...serious about what he wasn’t at all serious about”.

(Image: AP)