Joe Biden's Administration Halts Donald Trump's Order To Withdraw Troops From Germany

The United States government is reviewing the previous administration's order to withdraw American troops from Germany, US military's European Command (EUCOM) chief General Tod Walters said on Wednesday. Walters, while speaking to reporters, said that Joe Biden's administration is reviewing the order issued by former President Donald Trump in July last year, which said some 12,000 troops will be withdrawn from Germany.

Walters said that the new Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin is conducting a thorough review of the decision and will reach a conclusion after consulting with civilian and military leadership in the country. Last year, former President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of American troops from Germany, citing Berlin's failure to increase the defence spending as per NATO targets. The NATO regulations require member states to contribute 2% of their GDP towards military expenditure, but Germany and a few other European nations are yet to meet their target.

'Don't want to be suckers anymore'

Trump, while announcing the withdrawal of troops last summer, had said that the United States no longer wants to be "suckers". Trump had said, "we're reducing the force because they are not paying their bills, it's simple." The decision garnered a lot of criticism both within the country and abroad as critics argued that the move will embolden Russia. According to Trump's order, the US wants to bring down its troops stationed in Germany by 25%, about 12,000 soldiers, of which over 6,000 are expected to return home and others will be deployed elsewhere in the region.

Now, that the order has been halted by Biden's administration, it remains to be seen how it plays up in Washington as well as in Mons, Europe, where the allied headquarters is located. When Trump had announced the decision, it had received bipartisan criticism in Washington. The Pentagon and the Defence Department were reportedly against the move to withdraw troops from Germany. Media reports suggest that Trump went ahead with the announcement without consulting his NATO counterparts.

(With inputs from ANI)

