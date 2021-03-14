Joe Biden's Administration Secretly Contacted North Korea For Talks: Report

The United States government had secretly contacted North Korea in February to start a diplomatic dialogue, according to an official from the Biden administration. USA TODAY on Saturday reported that Biden’s government had reached out to North Korea earlier last month but is yet to receive any response from Pyongyang. The US is actively seeking the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and had started a dialogue for the same in 2019 after former President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Citing an official from the Biden administration, USA TODAY reported that the US government hasn’t had active contact with Pyongyang for more than a year despite several attempts from Washington to restart the talks. Earlier this month, a top US intelligence official dubbed North Korea’s nuclear activity as “deeply concerning” after the UN watchdog expressed “serious concern” about the country’s nuclear programme.

US-North Korea talks

North Korea has been a matter of serious concern for successive US administrations because of the threat it poses to Washington’s key allies in the region, including South Korea and Japan. Trump’s administration had started a dialogue with North Korea to negotiate the denuclearization of the peninsula but the talks reportedly hit a roadblock last year as the US presidential elections approached.

Earlier, Biden's predecessor Donald Trump failed to reach a consensus with North Korea on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Media reports suggest that Pyongyang never stalled its nuclear programme even after two meetings with Donald Trump in 2019. The new Secretary of State Antony Blinken had informed the Senate in January that Biden's administration will conduct the review of North Korea policy to look for ways to increase pressure on Pyongyang.