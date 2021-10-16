Joe Biden's Clean Electricity Agenda Could Be Dropped From Budget Bill Because Of Manchin

Due to Senator Joe Manchin's opposition, an important component of the Biden administration's climate plan could be deleted from the huge budget package presently waiting in Congress, as per the reports of The New York Times. The report also stated that the White House would likely drop the programme to replace coal and gas-fired power facilities in the US with wind, solar and nuclear energy from its budget bill, citing congressional staffers and lobbyists familiar with the topic.

Earlier the Biden administration stated that the renewable energy initiatives will drastically reduce global warming emissions, saving hundreds of thousands of lives from lethal air pollution. Biden also said in August that by 2030, half of all new vehicle sales in the United States will be electric and that pollution rules for trucks and cars will be strengthened.

The White House is reworking a version of the bill to remove the climate provision

According to the American daily newspaper, Manchin has informed the administration that he is opposed to the clean energy initiative. He has personal financial ties to the coal business. The White House is currently reworking a version of the bill to remove the climate provision and also other possible initiatives to significantly reduce emissions are being considered by the administration.

It would be a major setback for the administration's efforts to address the climate catastrophe if Manchin's opposition to Biden's clean energy initiative succeeds. According to the daily, the Democrats may try to pass a renewable energy plan as a stand-alone law, but that time is running out. A group of experts determined in July that a clean energy standard would provide the most net advantages to the United States out of all the policies proposed by the Biden administration to address the climate catastrophe.

"The senator has made it clear that he opposes using taxpayer funds to pay private firms"

Senator Manchin's spokeswoman told The Guardian that the senator has made it clear that he opposes using taxpayer funds to pay private firms to accomplish jobs that they already. According to the spokeswoman, he continues to support efforts aimed at combating climate change while also ensuring America's energy security and reliability.

