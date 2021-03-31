Joe Biden's Dog Major Bites Again At White House, Days After Returning From Training

US President Joe Biden’s pet dog Major has bitten an individual, for the second time in a month. The three-year-old German Shepherd had previously on March 8, nipped at a member of White House Security, following which he was sent to Delaware for training. However, only a few days after returning he again bit a federal employee, this time a member of National Park Service at White House South Lawn, CNN reported.

Although the extent of the injury is still unknown, First Lady Jill Biden’s spokesperson said that the person “out of an abundance of caution”, was checked by the White House medical unit before returning to work. She further defended the canine and said that Major was “still adjusting” to his new surroundings and “nipped someone while on a walk.” Anonymous sources told CNN that the dog was jumping, barking and charging at White House staff at the time of the incident.

Earlier this month, Biden while speaking to ABC Network’s Good Morning America asserted that "eighty-five per cent of the people [at the White House] loved Major". However, there were a few who “understandably” are afraid of dogs. Additionally, the 78-year-old had also said that his younger-of-the-two-dogs was still acclimatising to “so many” new people around.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, had said that she had been "obsessed" with settling the dogs, for both the dogs belong to discreet age groups. Elaborating on the problems faced, she stated that, for instance, none of the dogs was accustomed to taking the lift or roaming around in the presence of a crowd or camera.

Major and Champ

US President Joe Biden's two German shepherd dogs Champ and Major officially moved to the White House on January 25. Biden's predecessor Trump first president to not have a dog since President William McKinley in 1897, according to CBS. Major, the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, was adopted by Biden from Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in November 2018. While Champ joined the Biden family in 2008 and had lived at the vice presidential residence US Naval Observatory during Biden's two terms as Vice President under Barack Obama's leadership.

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/TheFirstDogs)