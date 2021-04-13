Joe Biden's Dog Major To Leave White House Again For Additional Training

United States President Joe Biden’s dog ‘Major’, who is the younger of his two German Shepherds and the White House's first-ever rescue dog, will be receiving further training away from the White House after there were two biting incidents at his new home. According to the reports by The Guardian, the German Shepherd will receive private training in the Washington area which is expected to last for a few weeks. The dog is reported to have bitten employees on two occasions, once the canine bit a Secret Service employee, and the second time he nipped at an employee on the South Lawn. Both the incidents took place in the month of March.

According to the reports by The Guardian, a spokeswoman for Jill Biden, Michael LaRosa said that the dog will undergo additional training which will help him adjust to life in the White House. This is not the first time he will be sent for training. After the first biting incident, the dog was sent to Biden’s home state, Delaware, for a round of training.

Biden refutes claims

After the first incident, Biden refuted claims that his dog has bit someone in the White House. Various US media reports claimed that Major had bitten a US Secret Service Agent and that he and President Biden's other dog 'Champ' were sent back to the President's home state Delaware shortly afterward. As per Biden, Major was officially 'out of the dog house'. Biden said that you turn the corner and there are two unknown people moving towards you and accordingly he moves to protect. On Major being sent to Delaware, President Biden said that he is receiving training there. He further added that he was sent back to Delaware not because of his involvement in the alleged biting case, but it was already pre-planned to accommodate the First Lady's schedule.

'85% of the White House loves Major'

Calling Major a sweet dog, Biden said that 85 per cent of the White House loves him. All he does is lick them and wag his tail. In 2018, the Bidens adopted Major, 3, as a puppy from Delaware Humane Association. Their older German Shepherd Champ, 12, had already spent some time in the White House as a younger dog, when Joe Biden was Vice President, before moving in permanently in January this year.

