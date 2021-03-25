Joe Biden's Dogs Are Back At White House With Additional Training After Biting Incident

The United States President Joe Biden's two dogs, Major and Champ, have been brought back to the White House. Earlier this month, the dogs were sent to Delaware after one of the dogs had injured a Secret Service agent. Major in Delaware has since then undergone some additional training.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a press briefing on March 24 confirmed that Champ and Major were back in the White House. She said that President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden last weekend met the dogs at Camp David and they returned with them on March 21. She further added that the dogs will "come and go". She said that the dogs will continue to stay in the White House but on some occasions, they will be sent back to Delaware.

Earlier this month, Joe Biden's two dogs Major and Champ, who were relocated in the White House in January 25 had been sent back to their home in Delaware over their “aggressive behaviour”. A Twitter page dedicated to “The First Dogs of the United States”, often tweets images of Major and Champ. The page had on March 9 had confirmed the relocation of the dogs, the page claimed that Major will “miss the White House.” “Aggressive behaviour? Never. Good boi just loves humans and want to play. I Will miss the White House. - Major.”

Earlier this month, First lady Jill Biden during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show had said that she had been "obsessed" with settling the dogs, for both the dogs belong to discreet age groups. Three-year-old Major was adopted by the family in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. While the thirteen-year-old Champ was adopted in 2008, shortly after Biden was elected vice president.

