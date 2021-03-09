Joe Biden's Dogs Moved Back To Delaware After 'biting Incident' At White House: Report

Major and Champ, Joe Biden’s two dogs who were relocated in the White House in January have been sent back to their home in Delaware over their “aggressive behaviour.” As per a report by CNN, both the german shepherds were returned to Wilmington following a biting incident that involved the younger-of-the-two canines, Major and a member of the White House Security. Although the extent of the injury is still unknown, it was serious enough to part the Biden family from their beloved pets.

A Twitter page dedicated to “The First Dogs of the United States”, tweeted a photo of Major and Champ as recently as Monday, playing in the White House. However, testifying the relocation, the page claimed that Major will “miss the White House.” “Aggressive behaviour? Never. Good boi just loves humans and want to play. I Will miss the White House. - Major.”

Three-year-old Major was adopted by the family in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. While the thirteen-year-old Champ was adopted a puppy back in 2008, shortly after Biden was elected vice president. Out of the two, Major has reported being more aggressive and had been seen jumping and barking, and "charging" at staff members.

'Settling them in White House'

Jill Biden, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, said that she had been "obsessed" with settling the dogs, for both the dogs belong to discreet age groups. Elaborating on the problems faced, she stated that, for instance, none of the dogs was accustomed to taking the lift or roaming around in the presence of a crowd or camera.

US President Joe Biden's two German shepherd dogs Champ and Major officially moved to the White House on January 25. Biden's predecessor Trump first president to not have a dog since President William McKinley in 1897, according to CBS. Major, the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, was adopted by Biden from Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in November 2018. While Champ joined the Biden family in 2008 and had lived at the vice presidential residence US Naval Observatory during Biden's two terms as Vice President under Barack Obama's leadership.

(Image credit: White House)