Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi To Marry Fiance Peter Neal At The White House

United States President Joe Biden is all set to hold his grandaughter Naomi's wedding ceremony at the White House. Naomi, who's all set to get hitched to her fiance Peter Neal, took to her social media handle and thanked her 'Nana and Pop' for giving them the special opportunity.

According to AP reports, the wedding is slated to happen this fall, with the family still in the 'planning stage' of all the festivities. Naomi, who's a Columbia Law graduate, got engaged to Peter in September. The bride-to-be is the eldest daughter of the US President's son, Hunter.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, April 5, Naomi confirmed the White House wedding with a post reading," Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) April 4, 2022

Michael LaRosa, the press secretary for Jill Biden, spilt beans on the impending nuptials. She said, "Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House."

Peter and Naomi got engaged in September 2021 and announced the big news via her Instagram account. Posting a selfie of the couple, Naomi was seen flaunting her engagement ring. In the caption, she mentioned, "Forever," with a white heart emoticon.

University of Pennsylvania graduate Peter Neal has earlier interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, as per Guest of Guest (via PEOPLE). Reports also revealed that he interned at the White House under Barck Obama's Presidency, when Joe Biden was his second-in-command.

Image: AP