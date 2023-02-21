Joe Biden's Hasty Kyiv Visit Attracts GOP Backlash; 'Ditching America For Ukraine'

US President Joe Biden's sudden and unexpected visit has attracted widespread backlash from the GOP. The POTUS met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Republicans argued on Monday that the visit showed the president’s "misplaced priorities." Among leading Republicans who slammed Biden for interfering in Ukraine's internal conflict, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the fact that "Mr. Zelensky did not wear a suit or tie when he met with Mr. Biden" was controversial.

“Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States,” she said. “He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!!”

Biden 'ignores US problems': Lawmaker

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, meanwhile, said on Twitter that Biden visited Ukraine "while he ignored other problems in the United States." American President Biden made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital, where he also pledged almost a half-billion dollars in additional assistance to Ukraine. He vowed "unwavering" support for Ukrainians, just four days before the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

Lawmakers slammed Biden for stalling migrant crisis on the US Mexico southern border. “When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden goes home to nap in Delaware,” Gaetz of Florida tweeted. “When Ohio burns with toxic chemicals, Biden’s admin says everything is fine. So on Presidents’ Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine. He ditched America’s interests since the start of his presidency. They can keep him!”

Former US President Donald Trump had also earlier suggested that incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden must "recuse himself" from having anything to do with Ukraine. Trump remarked that Biden should "have nothing to do" with Kyiv now "because of how much money they are getting from Ukraine. He also accused Biden of "preparing to give up all" of the ex-Soviet nation. "We have a president that has no idea what the hell he's doing and has no idea even where he is. The fake news, they're trying to say he's acting brilliantly... Ukraine is being bombed to s**t!" he had added. Trump even insisted that had he been the President of the US, "Ukraine war would've never happened." Some lawmakers in Congress condemned Russia's President Putin for being unable to accept that Ukrainians want to be aligned with the US. "They want to be free people. They want to be with the West,” Victoria Spartz, Republican Representative said. Spartz also revealed that her 95-year-old grandmother lives in the city of Chernihiv and that the Russian forces bombed “nonstop, day and night”.