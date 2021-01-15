Joe Biden's Inauguration: Meet 22-year-old Girl Chosen To Be Youngest Inaugural Poet

As US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration is just around the corner, a 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman, has been chosen to read at the event on January 20. Gorman is a Los Angeles resident and she has written for everything from a July 4 celebration to the inauguration at Harvard University. According to AP, on Wednesday, she will be continuing a tradition for Democratic presidents, which includes celebrated poets as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

While speaking about poetry, Gorman said, “I have kind of stumbled upon this genre. It’s been something I find a lot of emotional reward in, writing something I can make people feel touched by, even if it’s just for a night”.

Gorman will make history on January 20 as she will be the youngest inaugural poet. She, however, also has a history of writing for official occasions. Back in 2014, she was named the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles, and three years later she became the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate. In the following years, she appeared on MTV, written a tribute to Black athletes for Nike, published her first book titled ‘The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough’ and also has a two-book deal with Viking Children’s Books.

The 22-year-old was contacted by Biden inaugural committee last month. Gorman has known numerous public figure, including Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, but she says that she will be meeting the Bidens for the first time. Bidens, on other hand, already know her. President-elect’s inaugural team had told Gorman that she was recommended by the incoming First Lady, Jill Biden.

‘I’m going to tell Biden that I’ll be back’

Further, Gorman revealed that she is calling her inaugural poem ‘The Hill We Climb’. She said that she was not given specific instructions on what to write, but was encouraged to emphasise unity and hope over “denigrating anyone” or declaring “ding, dong, the witch is dead” over the departure of President Donald Trump. Gorman will be given five minutes to read at the inauguration event.

While referring to the January 6 Capitol riots, Gorman said, “The poem isn’t blind. It isn’t turning your back to the evidence of discord and division”.

Gorman also dreams of other ceremonies as well. She revealed that she would love to read at the 2028 Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Los Angeles. She said that in 2037 she also wouldn't mind herself in an even more special position at the presidential inauguration - as the new chief executive. “I’m going to tell Biden that I’ll be back,” she said

(With inputs from AP)

