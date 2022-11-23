Joe Biden's Latest Photo Triggers Humour As He Appears To Be Perched On Top Of A Chair

A seemingly bizarre photograph of US President Joe Biden from the Oval Office that caused a hilarious optical illusion became the center of attention on social media on Tuesday. In the image, the US president is seen leaning over his chair with his arms on top of it leaning slightly at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. "Ready to get more done for American families," he wrote in the caption accompanying the photo. But what was more noticeable was the appearance of Biden's legs which sparked hilarity online. The optical illusion in the image made it seem like the US President was perched on the top of the chair as his jacket sleeves, which was hung on the chair top, seemed like his two legs.

Ready to get more done for American families. pic.twitter.com/UpbwnZVUXA — President Biden (@POTUS) November 21, 2022

"It looked like Biden was 'straddling the chair,'" one pointed out. "Okay so... I'm tired... and my eyes are blurring... but it looked like he was perched up on the back of the chair... and the jacket was his legs..." another agreed. "Am I the only one that looked at this and thought he was sitting on the back of the chair for a second? That jacket looks like pants," meanwhile a third one noted. "Did anyone else think he was sitting on the back of the chair spread eagle?" one other tweet read. "Yeah when I first saw it, I thought he climbed on the back of the chair," another user responded.

Biden, and history of internet bursting into guffaws

This wouldn't be the first time that the US president has sparked humour online. In June, Biden Biden fell off his bike after it flubbed as he stopped to greet supporters during a trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Several people, including the Secret Service, reached out to pick him off the floor as they established whether or not he was bruised. "I'm fine," Biden said, as he sat on the ground still wearing a blue coloured bike helmet.

Several unverified videos of Biden seemingly getting distracted and lured away by an ice cream truck jingle have also been a laughing stock on Twitter. The spoof videos speculated to be parodies, depict Biden walking away momentarily during a speech and chasing trucks to grab an ice cream. US President is often seen enjoying an ice cream cone in public and is known to indulge in the dessert.