Joe Biden's Nominee Neera Tanden To Lead Budget Faces Challenge After Senator's Opposition

Indian-American Neera Tanden was picked as the director of the office of management and budget in the Joe Biden administration, however, her nomination is now in jeopardy after a top Democratic senator objected to it. West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, on February 19, announced that he would oppose her appointment over “overtly partisan statements”. This implies that Tanden would now need backing from at least 1 Republican member for confirming her appointment.

Read:Alabama Military Jet Crash Leaves Two Dead, US Air Force To Convene Investigation

Read: US Cop Who Participated In Capitol Riot Arrested, Charged With Obstruction Of Justice

The 100 member US senate is equally split between the Republicans and the Democrats. The vote of Vice-President Kamala Harris will tilt the balance in favour of the Democrats. As such, the vote of Manchin gains significance, given that a majority of the Republicans are likely to oppose the nomination of Tanden.

'overtly partisan statements'

Tanden, a moderate Democrat, has previously lampooned Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and also fought Senator Bernie Sanders and his supporters. Slamming Tanden for being “overtly partisan” and “toxic”, Manchin said her statement would have an imperious impact on the relation between the Office of Management and Budget and Congress.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next Director of the Office of Management and Budget. For this reason, I cannot support her nomination. As I have said before, we must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics,” he said.

Read: Joe Biden's US-Indian OMB Pick Neera Tanden Draws Kamala Harris Parallel; Shares Her Story

Read: Joe Biden Nominates Neera Tanden As Director Of OMB, Says She Has 'critical Experience'

US President-elect Joe Biden appointed Indian-American Neera Tanden, in December, as his director of Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as a part of his economic team. Speaking at the introduction of members of Biden's economic team, Neera Tanden spoke of her Indian roots while citing similarities between her mother and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan. Sharing her story from being a middle-class kid from the suburbs of Boston living off social programs to being nominated to shape and ensure the security of the social programs, Neera Tanden said that it is because of the social programs that she is where is she.