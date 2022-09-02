Joe Biden's Son Set Up Dinner For Client At Chinese Embassy After US Prez's Lunch: Report

US President Joe Biden's second son, Hunter Biden assisted in arranging a dinner at the Chinese Embassy in Washington for a client of his now-defunct investment firm by working with a top Beijing diplomatic official he met at a January 2011 luncheon hosted by his father who was the then-Vice President of the US.

According to Fox news, on April 28, 2011, Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his former business associate at Rosemont Seneca Partners, assisted Marvin Lang, the managing director of Guardian Realty in Maryland, in organising a meal with Deng Hongbo, the Chinese embassy's deputy chief of mission. The event was afterwards announced on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Schwerin also arranged for Ted Kaufman, a longtime adviser to Joe Biden who was chosen to replace his Senate seat when he was sworn in as vice president in 2009, to deliver the keynote presentation at the event, and paid him $10,000 for the honour. Schwerin, Lang, and Hunter Biden exchanged emails in December 2010 that sparked the idea for the dinner.

Lang, a prominent Democratic supporter, phoned the then-vice president's son to express gratitude for a lunch meeting and to express his want to create a "lasting connection" with Rosemont. Following a message exchange among the three, Hunter Biden wrote to Schwerin on January 12, 2011, saying, "Marvin wants to know where we are in on finding space for the dinner — Chinese embassy is his #1 choice." ​

Seven days later, Schwerin contacted Lang and copied Hunter Biden in an email to let him know that Hunter Biden had lunch with the "number three official" at the Chinese Embassy and that the contact would be "helpful" in setting up the dinner for Guardian Realty, which describes itself on its website as a "fully integrated real estate investment company." On the same day as Schwerin's email, Joe Biden and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a luncheon for then-Chinese President Hu Jintao at the State Department.

Hunter Biden was the subject of a series of explosive stories by The Washington Post in October 2020 regarding his father's dubious business dealings in Ukraine and China while he was vice president. The revelation was based on papers and emails discovered on a laptop Hunter Biden left at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

Schwerin mentioned in an email to Hunter Biden the night before the State Department lunch that he would be eating at the same table as Ron Klain, who was then Vice President Biden's chief of staff at the time and now serves in the same role at the White House. On January 28, 2011, Zhou Jingxing, the deputy director of the Chinese Embassy, responded to an email from Hunter Biden regarding his contacts with "Minister Yang."

According to Fox News, the reference is to Yang Jiechi, a Chinese Communist Party member since 1971 who served as foreign minister from 2007 to 2013. A flurry of emails ensued, arranging for Kaufman to deliver the keynote talk at the event. Lang specifically thanked Hunter Biden for organising the dinner in an email on May 1. ​

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)