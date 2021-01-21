Joe Biden's Speechwriter Vinay Reddy Has Roots In Telangana; All That You Need To Know

People in a remote village in Telangana cherished the moment of US President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech as his speechwriter has his roots there. Cholleti Vinay Reddy has been appointed as the director of speechwriting of the new US President. Vinay was the chief speech writer to Biden during his second term as the vice president of the US from 2013 to 2017.

All that you need to know about Vinay Reddy

Vinay’s father Naryana Reddy went to the US in the year 1970. Previously, Vinay has served as the speechwriter on the Biden-Harris transition and was the Senior Advisor and Speech writer for the Biden-Harris Campaign. Also, he has worked as Vice President of Strategic Communications at the National Basketball Association. During the Obama-Biden administration, he also served as the senior speechwriter at the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden re-election campaign, and speechwriter for his home state Senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, says reports by PTI.

As per the reports by PTI, he grew up in Dayton, Ohio and is the second one of the three sons in an immigrant family. He went to Ohio public schools from kindergarten to Miami University to The Ohio State University College of Law. Currently, he lives in New York with his wife and two daughters.

World Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris On Historic Inauguration

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20, world leaders congratulated them and expressed hopes of cooperation with the new administration. Leaders including Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulated the two on their “historic inauguration” and further promised to continue their partnership with the United States. Biden, on the other hand, sent a message to the rest of the world and pledged to not merely lead by the “example of our power, but by the power of our example”.

(Image Credits: AP)