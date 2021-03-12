Joe Biden's Statement On Indians 'taking Over US' Was Intended Differently: White House

US President Joe Biden in an interaction with the Indian-American aerospace engineer Dr Swati Mohan had said 'Americans-of-Indian descent are taking over the country'. Biden's praise for the Indian-American community came into question after publication RedState said that if this statement was given by former US President Donald Trump then he would have been termed 'racist'.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaking at a daily briefing here addressed the controversy and defended President Biden's statement on Indian Americans. Psaki said, "I would first say that the President was just recognizing and honoring and valuing, or this was his intention, the incredible contribution of Indian-Americans to science. He was speaking to an Indian-American woman who is of course a scientist and an important part of the NASA team. And he also was, of course, recognizing the incredible contribution of his own Vice President (Kamala Harris)." READ | Dr Swati Mohan hails NASA's Perseverance Mars mission team; 'lots of Indians; many women'

"He just believes it was a reflection of his belief that Indian-Americans make a great contribution to the fabric of society, whether it's science or education or the government. And that was what he was trying to convey," She added.

President Joe Biden earlier this month interacted and congratulated the NASA team for the successful landing of NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars. Indian American Dr. Swati Mohan was among the persons who spearheaded the development and landing system of the Perseverance rover.

'Indian-Americans are taking over the country'

During the interaction with the team at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)/California Institute of Technology which also included Dr Swati Mohan, Biden said, "This is an incredible honour. Indian -- of descent -- Americans are taking over the country. You (Mohan), my Vice President (Kamala Harris), my speechwriter (Vinay Reddy) I tell you what. But thank you. You guys are incredible."

'Number of changes in the Immigration bill'

On being asked that many Indian-Americans who came to the United States as legal immigrants feeling that the Biden is not much focused on resolving the issues related to legal immigrants, Psaki said the journalist to write about how the president's immigration bill ensures "a number of fixes or changes in the legal and legislative system to ensure that those issues are addressed and we're eager to move that forward with members of both parties."