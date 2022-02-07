Joe Biden's Top Aide Claims Russia May Take Military Actions Against Ukraine 'any Day Now'

As tension continues to intensify along the eastern flank of Europe with over 1,00,000 Russian troops amassed along the Ukraine-Russia border, the US has issued a warning speculating potential invasion of Kyiv. On Sunday, National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan predicted that Moscow could invade Ukraine "any day", thus ending the conflict at an "enormous human cost." His warning comes after US officials informed that Russia has increased the assemblage of troops, in addition to 70% of military firepower, which will be placed by the middle of this month.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, NSA Sullivan stated that current developments along the conflict zone in Ukraine's Donbas region point out to an overrun. "We are in a window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead," Sullivan emphasised.

NSA Sullivan's interview came after he appeared on NBC News, where he contended that the US believed "Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine." Explaining the expected form of the threat posed to Ukraine's sovereignty, he asserted that the attack could take place in different forms, including annexing Ukraine's Donbas region, cyberattacks, or a full-fledged invasion. "Part of the reason we have been working so intensively over the last few months is not just to prepare for contingency but to prepare for all contingencies and to work with our allies and partners on what a response would look like in each of those instances," Sullivan said.

US push Russia for diplomatic path

While the timeline for engaging in diplomatic efforts seems to be dwindling amid escalating hostile rhetoric, the US and its allies have made it sparkling clear that there will be hefty repercussions in case of an attack. The US, backed by the UK and EU, has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of strong economic sanctions if Moscow attempts to seize Kyiv. "If they choose to go down the path of escalation instead, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukrainians. But it will also, we believe, over time, come at a real strategic cost to Vladimir Putin," Sullivan said in an interview with ABC. However, the Kremlin has continued to maintain its stance, stating that it does not intend to threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity.

It is to mention that Russia and Ukraine have locked horns since 2014 after Moscow seized the Crimean Peninsula, drawing sharp flak from the West. The situation turned dire after in October last year Russia amassed over 1 lakh troops along Donbas region, gradually increasing the number to 1,35,000, with build-up battalion tactical groups. Meanwhile, Russia had also demanded the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to revoke troop deployment from the west-Russian flank, especially the ex-Soviet regions. Nevertheless, both the White House and NATO refused to change their approach and reiterated their stance on upholding the 'Open Door Policy'.

(Image: AP)