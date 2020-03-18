Joe Biden's 3 New Victories Mount Pressure On Bernie Sanders To Quit

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden’s third consecutive big night has mounted pressure on US Senator Bernie Sanders to end his presidential campaign. After claiming three new victories in Florida, Arizona, and Illinois on March 18, Biden acquired the majority of the delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee in the face of Vermont Senator who had initially sparked hopes of socialists to become the Democratic frontrunner after the initial results in primaries were announced.

As the polls were shuttered in Ohio due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus forcing governments around the world to limit public gatherings, the votings went uninterrupted in other three states on March 18. However, now Biden’s goal of becoming his party’s nomination now seems well within reach as his delegate haul is now doubled over Sanders and gave ab insurmountable lead. Further increasing the pressure on US Senator, top democratic leaders and donors have also shown support to Biden as the best option for the party to defeat the Republican US President Donald Trump.

‘I hear you’

On addressing the voters through live stream, Biden called the supporters of self-proclaimed Democratic socialist’s supports and said, “I hear you”. He not only credited Sanders for shifting the fundamental conversation in the United States along with himself. The Democratic candidates who were initially more than a dozen, a month ago, has now come down to only two candidates, and now it seems that it would be Biden who would represent the Democrats in the race for the White house.

Biden said, “Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” Biden said. “So let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders, I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do.”

The major victories came just a month after the former US VP was struggling to battle against the surging Vermont Senator. Following the string of victories in the high-profile contests and his show of strength on March 17, Biden has now successfully crossed the halfway point in terms of earning a majority of delegates needed to become the Democratic nominee. While expressing his gratitude towards the voters who came out on March 17, Biden said that now he is “one step closer” to the goal of uniting the Democrats and the entire country.

Thank you to everyone in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois who supported our campaign. From day one, our goal has been to unify our party and our nation — and tonight, we are one step closer to achieving that goal. Let’s do this, together. pic.twitter.com/tcLufz2SBV — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

