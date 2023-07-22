John F Kennedy's Grandson Trashes Cousin RFK Jr's 2024 Bid, Backs Biden Instead

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president next year, and one member of the Kennedy clan is not happy about it. On Friday, the 30-year-old grandson of former US President John F. Kennedy branded the White House hopeful's bid as an embarassing "vanity project" that only aims to garner fame.

"President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather. And his legacy is important. It's about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It's about public service and courage," Jack Schlossberg, the son of U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, said in a clip posted on Instagram.

RFK Jr., who is the nephew of the 35th US President, is challenging Joe Biden in the polls next year. But instead of backing one's kin, Schlossberg has opted to channel his support towards the 80-year-old incumbent leader. In the clip, JFK's grandson asserted that Biden "shares his grandfather's vision for America" and is the "greatest progressive president we've ever had."

Kennedy's grandson hails Biden

"It’s about civil rights, the Cuban Missile Crisis and landing a man on the moon. Joe Biden shares my grandfather’s vision for America, that we do things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. And he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we’ve ever had," he went on to say.

Schlossberg then hailed the Biden administration's way of tackling the coronavirus pandemic, opening new job opportunities, boosting infrastructure and ending "Donald Trump." He added that Biden's vision includes "issues that matter," "and if my cousin Bobby Kennedy Jr. Cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too."

"Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame," he claimed.

The 30-year-old attorney concluded the rant against his family member by expressing confusion over why would anyone think "he should be president". He then urged Americans to not fall for the Kennedy heir's distraction and urged them to vote for Biden, just like he would.