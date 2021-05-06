John F Kennedy's Love Letters To Swedish Aristocrat Put Under Hammer: ‘I Miss You'

Two love letters, which are the only documents testifying a love affair between late US President John F Kennedy and Swedish aristocrat Gunilla von Post, have been put on sale. Both the letters are undersigned by ‘Jack’ Kennedy and are deemed to be penned by the American leader in the years 1955 and 1956. Boston-based RR Auction House has taken the responsibility for their sale and has commenced an online auction for the same.

The relationship between Kennedy and Post came into the limelight after the latter described it in her 1997 memoir “Love, Jack.” Reminiscing their meeting in Sweden in 1955, Post wrote that Kennedy had spent an entire week with her, following which he even promised to end his “happy marriage”. However, both of them parted ways after Post’s engagement.

‘I am anxious to see you’

"I am anxious to see you. Is it not strange after all these months? Perhaps at first, it shall be a little difficult as we shall be strangers—but not strangers—and I am sure it will all work and I shall think that though it is a long way to Gunilla—it is worth it," an excerpt from the first letter reads.

Meanwhile, the second letter features Keneddy talking about his lover’s marriage and how much he misses her. “If you don't marry come over as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life—you are wonderful and I miss you,” his letter read. Both the letters have been written on official US Senate letterheads.

All Images: RR Auction House

Earlier this year, a sweater of the American President was sold at an auction for a whopping amount of $85,000. The crimson-hued cardigan was given to a CBS cameraman, who was interviewing the then First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, by the President himself. The sweater was put under the hammer by the Boston-based RR Auction during a special President’s Day auction.

The deep red sweater features the H written in white colour, symbolic of Harvard University. The addendum also has eight white 'mother of pearl' buttons. The antique cardigan was sold along with several other mementos from Former American presidents including a signed photograph of Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad which was sold for more than $135,000.

Main image: API/RR Auction House