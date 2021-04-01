John Kerry, Special Pres Envoy On Climate To Visit India Ahead Of COP26 Leaders' Summit

John Kerry, the Special Presidential Envoy for climate will be in Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka between April 1-9, in order to discuss the climate crisis, the US State Department announced recently. The US envoy will involve in consultations with the leadership of the aforementioned countries on ambitions that the latter have on climate and improving the same. Kerry's visit also comes ahead of series of major events on climate that US President Joe Biden will be a part of.

John Kerry's visit ahead of two international events on climate change

Biden will be part of the Leaders'Summit on Climate that is scheduled to take place on April 22 and 23, and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, later this year. Sharing a press release on the development, Kerry tweeted:

President Biden invites 40 world leaders for Summit & COP26

According to PTI, President Biden has sent invites to 40 world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the two-day virtual climate summit underscoring the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action, the White House release read. "It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow," the Oval House had observed last week.



Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are the leaders who have also received the invite.



Meanwhile, the White House said that the Leaders; Summit, and the COP26 aims to encourage efforts to keep limiting warming 1.5 degrees Celcius'gola within reach. The summit will also highlight the role of enhanced climate ambition, and how it will lead to the creation of well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies, and how vulnerable nations can be helped in combatting climate change. The leaders will also be involved in discussions on how to galvanise efforts in utilising economies to reduce global emissions, which are critical to climate change.