John Kerry Urges Major Polluters To Raise Ambition And Pledge Real Change

US special envoy for climate John Kerry recently called on the world’s biggest polluters to make “key decisions” in the coming months that would help control climate change. According to AP, Kerry is currently in Brussels to discuss transatlantic cooperation with European officials in the wake of President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the global effort to curb climate change. After a meeting with the French President, Kerry said that Emmanuel Macron indicated that he wants to work with his US counterpart “very closely” not just on the reduction of emissions but particularly on the tools necessary to achieve that goal.

In a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie, Kerry even added, “All countries that are emitting greenhouse gases must raise ambition. We can manage this. But we know that to do that, we must make key decisions now in the next eight months leading up to Glasgow. And Glasgow may well be our last best hope to be able to get the world on the track." READ | Hawaii's rains, floods cited as examples of climate change

The major emitters of greenhouse gases are preparing for the next UN climate summit taking place in Glasgow, UK, in November. The upcoming summit aims to relaunch global efforts to keep rising global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed in the Paris accord. It is worth noting that Kerry has relaunched trans-Atlantic cooperation with the European Union and has insisted the partnership should “even be stronger now”.

US-hosted climate Sumit in April

To curb climate change, the United States rejoined the Paris climate accord, which commits countries to put forward plans for reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. The European Union leaders have also reached a hard-fought deal in December to cut the bloc’s net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

While the Biden administration has yet to announce a new national 2030 target for cutting the US fossil fuel emissions, the European Union, on the other hand, wants to be a leader in the fight against global warming and has already pledged to reach climate neutrality by mid-century as part of its European Green Deal action plan. During his visit to Brussels, Kerry said that Paris does not alone get the job done and further added that according to the scientists, this decade - 2020 to 2030 - must be the decade of action. Additionally, apart from discussing the UN Climate Summit, the US special envoy even planned to discuss preparations for a US-hosted climate leaders summit on April 22-23.

(Image: AP)

