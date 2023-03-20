John Kirby Asserts ‘not Aware’ Of Trump’s Call For Protest Over His Arrest

US National security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, on Sunday claimed that he wasn't aware of any calls for violent protests that may have been made by former US President Donald Trump, adding that there is "no indication" that the White House needs to bolster security. In a lengthy post on his Twitter-like platform Truth Social, ex-US President Trump announced that he expects to be detained on Tuesday next week in connection with the hush money scheme probe involving adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016.

Trump said that he will be arrested due to the “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, while sources close to him told American broadcasters that the former Republican believes he will be jailed because Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, apparently “hates him."

'Protest, take our nation back': Trump's calls for resistance

In his announcement, the ex-US commander in Chief made appeals of "resistance" to his supporters that were reminiscent of Dec. 19, 2020, leading up to the events on January 6 when his MAGA support base seized the Capitol building to halt certification of democratically elected US President Joe Biden.

Trump on Saturday wrote: “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Kirby said at the briefing that he's "not aware of any indications that we’re preparing for that kind of activity, specifically, with respect to those comments." He continued to add, "but obviously, we work hand in glove with local and state authorities all around the country, and we’ll continue to watch this as best we can.”

“Based on an old and fully debunked [by numerous other prosecutors!] fairytale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump declared on Truth Social.

Speaking about the prospects of him being charged as early as next week, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told Politico newspaper that there wouldn't be any altercation, violence, or chaos at Trump's Florida residence Mar-a-Lago with the US Secret Service or the Manhattan DA’s office. Trump will head to New York "in person" to file a plea to dismiss the charges, the attorney noted. At a separate appearance on US broadcaster Fox News, Kirby, who was asked about Trump's calls for nationwide protests, said that he and the White House team has been "monitoring the situation the best we can." “We want to see if there are protests of any kind about any issue or quite frankly, let alone this, that they’re peaceful,” he stressed.