Johnson & Johnson To Pay $120 Million To Brooklyn Woman In New York Baby Powder Case

A US federal judge has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $120 million damage to a woman and her husband after she blamed her cancer on asbestos exposure from using the company’s baby powder. Donna and her husband Robert Olson from Brooklyn had earlier testified that Donna has been using the company’s baby powder or shower to bathe daily for more than 50 years and it had resulted in her disease. Following which Justice Gerald Lebovitz , State supreme court of Manhattan had ordered a $325 million damage.

Amount reduced

However, following a 14-week trial, the justice ruled that the damages were too high, reducing it to $120 million. The new amount included $15 million of compensatory damages and $105 million of punitive damages, down from an original $25 million and $300 million, respectively. He also implied that Olsons could either accept the lowered amount or if not satisfied, they could challenge it further.

The American multinational brand has many times been accused of being willfully blind to "potential health risks" of its talc products, in order to maintain market share and profit. Earlier, another US court ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $2.1 billion in damages to customers who had suffered ovarian cancer after using its talcum powder that contained asbestos. Johnson & Johnson had appeared in the Missouri court after a jury ordered the pharmaceutical giant to pay $4.2 billion in damages. The Missouri Court of Appeals upheld the jury's decision but cut the compensation amount by half from $4.2 billion to $2.1 billion and also excluded some of the plaintiffs because they were not the resident of the state.

Currently, the company faces over 19,000 lawsuits from consumers alleging the product was contaminated with asbestos, a known carcinogen, which caused cancer. In June, J&J had said the company made a “commercial decision” to discontinue the sale of talc-based items in the US and Canada and will wind it down over the coming months.

Image: AP