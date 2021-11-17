The American journalist Danny Fenster on Tuesday, Nov. 16 was released by the Myanmar military Junta after nearly six months’ imprisonment in Myanmar during a political crackdown against the civilian and media military's dissent. As he secured his release just days after being convicted for 11 years by a military court, Danny Fenster arrived in the United States on Tuesday and expressed indebtedness to the government officials and everyone involved in his bail. "I just have so much gratitude right now for everything everyone's done. I think every, every action everyone's taken, it's helped a little bit," Fenster said on Tuesday in his first public remarks, quoted by American broadcaster CNN. As the 37-year-old headed to the tarmac to return to his homeland, he told reporters that it was the "greatest, greatest feeling I can ever remember having," CNN reports.

Fenster was arrested for siding with the anti-military demonstrators and violating immigration laws. However, with constant efforts for his release, he was set free earlier this week. Richardson Center announced on Twitter that the American journalist was released "following a private humanitarian visit by Governor Richardson to Myanmar and face-to-face negotiations with General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's Commander in Chief."

At a press conference in New York, US Governor Richardson, the former representative to Myanmar, said that the best moment for him at the airport in Myanmar was "seeing Danny walk towards me with all these security people around him. And I said to him, 'Danny, I'm taking you home and taking you back to the United States today. Today.' He said, 'Great.' " CNN reported. The conference was held at TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy Airport, by US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA) Roger Carstens, and other US representatives.

US condemned the arrest of American journalist

US had earlier condemned Myanmar's military Junta's action after it imprisoned American journalist Danny Fenster on charges of visa violation, sedition, and terrorism. Burmese media reported that Fenster was handed 11 years in jail by Myanmar military court on 12 November. The managing editor of Myanmar Frontier was convicted for reporting for a news organisation 'Myanmar Now' that is among several news outlets that were banned and had their licenses revoked. The latter quit his position at the website in June of 2020 to work for the Myanmar frontier. The American journalist was handed the harshest punishment in a political crackdown by the Myanmar Junta since the ouster and detention of the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

In an official press statement, spokesperson for the US Department of State, Ned Price had warned, “The Burmese military regime's sentencing of US journalist Danny Fenster is an unjust conviction of an innocent person. The United States condemns this decision.” His statement added that the US will continuously monitor the situation and will keep working to have him released as soon as possible.