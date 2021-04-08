'Journey From Small Town': Former US Vice President Mike Pence To Release Memoir In 2023

Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday announced a deal with publishers, Simon & Schuster, for the release of his currently untitled memoir that he plans to pen down ahead of his potential run 2024 Presidential run. Pence's pre-election memoir will shed light on his tenure in the former Donald Trump administration, his life in general from his hometown Columbus in his native state of Ohio, Indiana, his relations with the 45th US President as he had once told The Republic in 2017 that he and Trump had "become good friends". The memoir is scheduled to come out in 2023.

On Wednesday, the publishers confirmed that the former Vice President who describes himself as ‘Christian, a conservative and a Republican’ had struck a deal worth US$3 million (S$4 million) on April 7 for his autobiography. The 61-year-old who will make a presidential bet for 2024 signed a two-book contract to chronicle his personal life and professional experiences as the United States Vice President.

“Vice President Pence’s life and work, his journey as a Christian, the challenges and triumphs he has faced, and the lessons he has learned, tells an American story of extraordinary public service during a time of unrivaled public interest in our government and politics,” says Dana Canedy, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Simon & Schuster. “His revelatory autobiography will be the definitive book on one of the most consequential presidencies in American history.” READ | Jill Biden announcing next steps for military family program

[Image Credit: Twitter/@WWSGconnect]

In a statement released on Wednesday, publisher Simon & Schuster revealed that the former US President will pen a definitive book on “one of the most consequential presidencies in the American history.” It said Pence’s untitled book is the story of his faith and public service, covering his trajectory from Columbus, IN, to his time as the second-highest-ranking official in the Trump Administration. He will share many pivotal moments from the time he was elected on Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021, to serve as the 48th Vice President of the United States.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor’s office and as Vice President of the United States,” Former Vice President Pence said in publisher’s release. “I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC.”

Pence to join Hunter, Ivanka

Pence with his new memoir will join in the likeness of Hunter Biden who has recently published his autobiography titled Beautiful Things on Tuesday to unravel his years-long honest struggles with substance abuse, and coping with his father US President Joe Biden’s public fame, and losing his brother Beau that served in the US military. In fact, just 3 months after Donald Trump assumed Presidency, Ivanka Trump had come out with a memoir Raising Trump that was mainly about misadventures surrounding her ‘business dad’ as she told Good Morning America that Trump wasn’t the kind of a father who would take a stroll and go to the Central Park or go play to baseball with the Trump family.

(Image Credit: AP/Unsplash)

