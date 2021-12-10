Jussie Smollett, Empire Actor Found Guilty Of Faking Hate Crime, Lying To Chicago Police

Jussie Smollett, the former actor of "Empire," was found guilty on Thursday for staging an anti-gay, racist assault on himself over three years ago and then lying to Chicago police about the incident. The 39-year-old Smollett had maintained his denials during his hearing this week that he had planned the fake attack on himself. Further, prosecutors said that he "lied for hours" on the stand during his trial, repeating what he told Chicago police officers. On Thursday, he was convicted guilty of five charges of disorderly behaviour, BBC reported.

According to the Associated Press, Smollett stood and faced the jury in the court, displaying no outward response as his verdict was announced. The former actor was found guilty on five of six charges of disorderly behaviour, one for each instance he was accused of lying to police in the days after the claimed incident. In mid-February, weeks after Smollett claimed he was assaulted, he was convicted on a sixth allegation of lying to a detective.

Each offence carries a potential jail sentence of up to three years. Experts predict a reduced sentence or probation for Smollett because of his lack of prior convictions. A date for sentencing has yet to be set, BBC reported. A day after deliberations commenced, the jury panel of six men and six women made a conclusion.

Empire actor informed police that he was the target of a hate crime

This trial is based on an event that occurred in January 2019, when the former Empire actor informed authorities that he was the target of an assault. Jussie Smollett, who is black and homosexual, said police officers that he was attacked while he was walking late at night in Chicago. As per BBC, he claimed that two attackers who screamed racial remarks, chanted a Trump slogan, put a "chemical substance" on him, and wrapped a noose over his neck.

Following his report, authorities launched an investigation into the incident, but in February of the following year, Smollett was accused of filing a fake police report, claiming he orchestrated the attack. Furthermore, at the hearing, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo testified that Smollett plotted the assault himself and paid them $3,500 to pull out the act.

However, according to Smollett, the payment was for a meal and training plan from Abimbola, an extra on Empire, a TV show about a hip hop dynasty, according to Smollett. When asked if he ever paid the individual money for the suspected scam, Smollett said, "Never," BBC reported. "There was no hoax," Smollett said, adding that he has been the victim of a true hate crime.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb told jurors during closing arguments on Wednesday that there was "overwhelming evidence" that Jussie Smollett faked the incident and then made false statements to the police about it for publicity reasons. He claimed that Smollett forced the Chicago police department to spend a lot of time and money investigating what they thought was a hate crime, and that surveillance tape contradicted crucial parts of Smollett's statement, AP reported.

