Kabul Airport Attack Carried Out By Single Bomber & 'not Preventable', Says Pentagon

The Pentagon investigation into the attack on August 26, 2021 outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and around 170 Afghans was caused by a single bomber who detonated 20 pounds of military-grade explosives. General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., Commander, US Central Command, said that it was not a "complex attack".

The military official who led the investigation into the deadly attack at Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International airport, said that it was "not preventable".

General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. in a press briefing on Friday, February 4, unveiled the findings of the US military investigation into the bombing at the Abbey Gate. General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. stated that their investigation found that a single explosive device resulted in the death of 170 Afghans and 13 US Service members by "explosively directing ball bearings".

Further, he stated that the investigation found no evidence that any Americans or Afghans were hit or killed by gunfire. The US top general in the press briefing mentioned that the fired ball bearings that looked like gunshots resulted in people getting injured.

Investigation contradicted the first impression of attack: General McKenzie

In the press briefing, General McKenzie said that this led to many believing that the complex attack had taken place. However, he added that the investigation contradicted the first impression of the attack.

General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. added that the "disturbing lethality" of the device was confirmed by the 58 US defence personnel who were killed and wounded in the attack. He stressed that the US service members were killed and injured despite wearing body armour and helmets. Furthermore, he said that it did not let the ball bearings affect them, however, it could not stop the "catastrophic injuries" to areas that were not covered through them.

"We now know that the explosively fired ball bearings cause wounds that look like gunshots, and when combined with a small number of warning shots, that lead many to assume that a complex attack had occurred," General Kenneth F. McKenzie said in the press briefing. The fact that this investigation has contradicted our first impression demonstrates to me that the team went into this investigation with an open mind in search of the truth," General Kenneth F. McKenzie added.

Investigation at 'tactical level' revealed that attack was 'not preventable': Gen Curtis

Brigadier General Lance Curtis, who led the investigation, stated that they conducted 70 interviews of 179 people in five different countries in the probe into the attack that happened in August 2021.

Speaking to the media about the investigation, General Curtis highlighted that based on their investigation at the tactical level, the attack was "not preventable" and insisted that the soldiers on the ground were following proper measures, and that proper operations had been followed.

"Based on our investigation at the tactical level, this was not preventable and the leaders on the ground followed the proper measures, and any time there was an imminent threat warning they followed the proper procedures, they lowered their profile, they sought cover, and at times, they even ceased operations at the gate," General Lance Curtis said in the press briefing.

Image: AP