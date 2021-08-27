Kabul Blast: Pentagon Assures Investigation; Clarifies 'there Was No Second Explosion'

As the death toll in the Kabul airport blast crosses 95, the United States Department of Defence (Pentagon) on Friday held a press conference and gave details on the explosions that killed US Service Members. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby while briefing the reporters said that there was only one bombing at the gate and said that the second reported explosion at the hotel did not actually happen.

Informing that the US Department of Defence will not be giving the number of troops present and capability on the ground, he said that yesterday was a grim reminder that the US has to be more judicious.

While offering condolences to people of Afghanistan, who were killed in the attack, he said, "Whatever the future of Afghanistan in governance perspective, we will coordinate with the international community to ensure the Afghan government remains accountable." There will be an investigation into the suicide bombing yesterday to figure out what happened at the airport checkpoints, John Kirby added.

Pentagon Press Secretary said, "Over 5,000 troops are still there, we are planning to end this mission by the end of this month. As we move closer, we are going to make massive movements of troops and weapons."

Giving out details of the evacuees, Army Major General William “Hank” Taylor said that 12,500 people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours. Out of these 12,500, more than 300 are American citizens and the total number of Americans so far evacuated from Afghanistan is 5,100, he added. Asserting that ISIS will not deter the US from accomplishing its mission, the Pentagon Press Secretary informed that there are 5,400 people at the Kabul airport waiting to be evacuated.

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011. Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher.

In an emotionally overwhelming speech, Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which is considered prominently more radical than the Taliban terrorists. He pledged to ensure the safety of Afghans even as the pressure to extend the Tuesday deadline continues to intensify. The US President also cited the threat of terrorist attacks as one of the reasons for him to stick to the plan of completing evacuation by August 31.

