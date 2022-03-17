Kamala Harris' Aide Sabrina Singh To Quit, Adds To Large List Of Staff Exodus: Report

Another top aide of United States Vice President Kamala Harris has decided to leave her office. Sabrina Singh, Kamala Harris' current deputy press secretary has made her decision to move to the Defence Department for a new post, CBS News reported citing an internal mail that details changes in the staff in the vice president's office. Ernesto "Ernie" Apreza is reportedly taking the position of Harris' new deputy press secretary.

Sabrina Singh's decision marks the departure of one of Harris' longest-serving aides in an office that had many newcomers. Jamal Simmons, the communications director for the VP, in the memo, called the departure of Sabrina Singh "sad news" and mentioned that they will miss her work capabilities which includes "institutional knowledge, strategic counsel and rapid-fire e-mail fingers," as per the CBS News. There has been no announcement made, however, Jamal Simmons in the email has informed the staff about hiring the new press secretary, which he insisted will be a "fantastic leader." Simmons in the mail further informed about several promotions internally and about hiring a new person.

Sabrina Singh served as deputy press secretary since Harris took office

It is to mention here that Kamala Harris had hired Sabrina Singh in March 2020 to run communications for her political operations and she became her key adviser during the campaign. She also worked for Harris during the general election and served as deputy press secretary since Harris had taken the office. The departure of Sabrina Singh comes after Harris' chief spokesperson Symone Sanders also left the vice president's office in December, The Daily Mail reported. Her exit followed the departure of Ashley Etienne, Harris' former communications director, who left in November. Ernesto "Ernie" Apreza Harris' who currently serves in the White House Office of Public Engagement will take over the position of Harris' new deputy press secretary. Apreza previously worked on the Biden-Harris campaign in 2020 and Harris' presidential campaign in 2019. Meanwhile, Herbie Ziskendwho currently serves as deputy communications director will become a senior communications adviser while Rachel Palermo will take over as deputy communications director, as per the news report.

Image: AP/Twitter/@SabrinaSingh46