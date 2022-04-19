Kamala Harris Announces US Will No Longer Conduct Anti-satellite Missile Tests

The Biden administration has announced barring direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing by the United States. US Vice President Kamala Harris in her remarks at the Vandenberg Space Force Base stated that Washington commits to not conducting "destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing." She called these tests "dangerous" as well as "reckless" and stressed that the US administration has always condemned these actions.

"I am pleased to announce that as of today, the United States commits not to conduct destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing. These tests are dangerous and we will not conduct them," Kamala Harris said in her speech.

In her speech at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, Kamala Harris emphasized that the US is the first nation to commit to not conducting the anti-missile satellite tests and called on other nations to also make similar commitments. Harris highlighted that the US will continue to work for advancing and demonstrating norms for "responsible and peaceful" use of outer space. Speaking about Russia and China's test, US Vice President Kamala Harris stated that more than 1600 pieces of debris from the Russian test and over 2800 pieces of debris in space. Harris stated that debris poses a risk to astronauts and satellites of the United States. She stressed that these tests also threaten the lives of astronauts in the International Space Station.

Furthermore, Harris stated that debris poses a risk to astronauts and satellites of the United States. According to Harris, the anti-satellite missile testing could affect the commercial satellites which the world depends on for the daily weather forecast, GPS, TV systems and critical infrastructure. According to AP, the announcement of Kamala Harris regarding not conducting anti-satellite missile test comes after her earlier announcement in December where she said that White House National Security Council officials would work with officials at the State Department, Defence Department and other security agencies to make proposals for national security space rules.

"A piece of space debris the size of a basketball, which travels at thousands of miles per hour, would destroy a satellite. Even a piece of debris as small as a grain of sand could cause serious damage," Kamala Harris said.

