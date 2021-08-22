Kamala Harris' Asia Visit Carries New Urgency As US Restates Commitment Amid Afghan Crisis

Amid mounting criticism against the President Joe Biden-led US administration for its decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday embarked on a trip to southeast Asia to offer reassurances of Washington's commitment to countries in the region.

The Taliban's stunning takeover of Kabul a week ago pushed Afghanistan into a catastrophic situation. Videos showing the desperation faced by Afghan citizens wanting to flee the country has dented the United States' status as a global superpower. Harris will seek to mollify concerns about the USA's dependability during her southeast Asia visit, which includes stops in Singapore and Vietnam.

Harris' Vietnam tour sparks criticism

A senior US official said that the US Vice President landed in Singapore on Sunday where she was scheduled to meet the city-state's leaders. He added that throughout her trip, Harris will make it clear that the United States does have a long-lasting commitment to the region.

Meanwhile, Harris' visit to communist-ruled Vietnam has sparked criticism with the Opposition calling her tone-deaf as US forces struggle to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport. The crisis has also reminded several of the trauma of Saigon in 1975 when Viet Cong troops' had forced US helicopters to ferry final evacuees from the country's embassy roof.

Biden administration aims to build alliances against China

The trip to Asian countries by a top US official is also seen as the Biden administration's effort to build alliances against China and rebuild relations after the turbulent Donald Trump presidency. According to an official of the White House, southeast Asia remains strategically as well as economically important for Washington, at a time when China's naval dominance is increasing in the Indo-Pacific region.

However, Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore, said that looking at the previous administration and the current situation in Afghanistan, it has become imperative for the USA to strengthen political trust in the region. It should be mentioned here that Harris will meet Singapore's President and Prime Minister during her trip and is also expected to address US sailors aboard the USS Tulsa at the Changi Naval Base.

