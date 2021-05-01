Kamala Harris Becomes First US Vice President With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Kamala Harris is set to become the first woman US vice president to have a figure displayed at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City. On Friday, Times Square released photos of the work in progress on the statue on busts of Harris so far, and on US President Joe Biden as the agency celebrated their first 100th day in office. The principal sculptor at the museum, David Burks, told CNN that he was keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes, as the expressions and warmth in the eyes of Harris were hard to capture. The statue is being designed by the Burks and Madam Tussauds' team of sculpture artists in London with the help of clay, as they referred to the hundreds of photographs of the leader. Burks had abstained from meeting Harris in person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We're honoured to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds," museum spokeswoman Brittany Williams said in a Live televised statement to WNBC-TV of New York.

Harris who became the first woman, a Black or Asian individual to be sworn as Vice President in Biden administration, is being erected into a sculptor due to her historic ascendance, according to the museum. Madame Tussauds is also working on US President Joe Biden’s statue. A team of studio artists in London have been involved in the designing of the iconic figures and it represented meticulous detail captured by researching hundreds of images to achieve an exact likeness of the famous US leaders' faces, WNBC reported, citing the museum’s statement. Both Biden and Harris statues will be attired in their January 20 Inauguration Day suits.

Trump's statue taken down

Earlier, last month, a wax replica of the former US President Donald Trump installed at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio was taken down over the reports of people allegedly punching it in the face. The museum wrapped up the former President’s statue and shifted it to the storage room with other acclaimed figurines like George Washington, as it was few attacks short of being vandalized. The statue was punched, scratched, kicked, and damaged by the visitors, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment Corp, the branch that owns the great-grandson of Marie Tussaud, told San Antonio Express. It suffered multiple blows and beating, the museum revealed.