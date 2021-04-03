Kamala Harris Condemns 'inexplicable' Violence At US Capitol, Mourns Death Of Officer

A Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol on Friday afternoon and then emerged wielding a knife. It was the second line-of-duty death this year after the January 6 insurrection.

A man rammed his car in a barricade outside the US Capitol that injured two Capitol Police officers before being shot to death by authorities when he got out of the vehicle, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. After the attack, the Capitol complex has been placed on lockdown.

The US Capitol police took to Twitter and informed about the passing away of the slain officer as William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit.

Kamala Harris offers Condolences

Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed gratitude towards Capitol Police for their "swift response" and mourned the death of veteran officer William Evans. She said that the cop who was killed in the line of duty and the other officer who is fighting for his life has made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the Capitol.

Harris further said that the country is proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during this challenging period.

Biden heartbroken over US Capitol attack

Reacting to the incident, US President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken. Biden, who was with First Lady Jill Biden at Camp David for the Easter holiday, offered his "heartfelt condolences" to the family of William Evans.

"Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life," Biden said.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it," the President added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed Evans as a “martyr for our democracy,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was “heartbroken.” The death is the latest moment of sorrow for a department after the loss of Brian Sicknick, who clashed with rioters during the January 6 insurrection and died a day later, and Howard Liebengood, who committed suicide weeks after that.

