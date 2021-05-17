Kamala Harris Congratulates Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff On Graduating From Design College

US Vice President Kamala Harris on May 16 shared a heartfelt message congratulating her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, for graduating from the Parson School of Design. While taking to Instagram, Harris shared a sweet note along with a photo that showed her smiling alongside the 22-year-old college graduate. In the caption, the vice president wrote that she is “so proud” of Ella and signed off the note with the words “love, Momala” - the affectionate name that Ella and her brother, Cole, call their stepmom.

The caption read, “Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala”.

Ella attained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Parsons - a prestigious design school located in New York City. Harris' husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, also shared a note celebrating his daughter's big accomplishment. While taking to social media, Doug shared a lovely photo in which Ella could be seen wearing a traditional cap and gown, while her attorney father beamed alongside her.

In the caption, Doug wrote, “My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future. And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!”

Ella’s ‘collection of knitwear/crochet’

Ella and Cola have been Harris' step-children since 2014 when she tied the knot with Doug in Santa Barbara. The 22-year-old Parsons graduate first came to lime light when she appeared at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration earlier this year. According to Daily Mail, Ella is now preparing to launch a career as a designer.

She has although already made her mark on the fashion world with her own knitwear designs and a modelling contract with IMG Models. According to her Instagram, the 22-year-old said that she spent her last year of school “creating a collection of knitwear/crochet pieces in response to my adolescent diary and childhood photographs using excess yarn from the pants I was making”. “I will be expanding this collection during the summer with more vests, pants, headpieces, and hopefully sweaters (when I master the art of the sleeve),” she added.

(Image: Instagram)

