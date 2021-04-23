Last Updated:

Kamala Harris Delivers Earth Day 2021 Message, Says 'science Is Back In White House'

The US Vice President Kamala Harris on April 22 said that she is proud “science is back” at the White House under US President Joe Biden administration.

Kamala Harris

United States Vice President Kamala Harris on April 22 said that she is proud “science is back” at the White House under US President Joe Biden administration. In her Earth Day message, Harris mentioned her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris was a scientist who raised the US VP to appreciate the power of science. She also acknowledged the problem of climate change and said that no region or country is “immune” to the environmental crisis and called for global action to tackle the issue, that too, “quickly.”

The United States Vice President’s message on Earth Day came after US President Joe Biden announced that the US would cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 to contribute to the nation's efforts to combat climate change. Biden also called on global leaders to majorly ramp up their own plans to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions if they wish to not risk the disastrous, collective failure to cease climate change. Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, every year since 1970 marking the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement.

Biden called climate summit on Earth Day

The United States including other nations hiked their targets to decrease the greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit hosted by Biden. The US President unveiled the goal of cutting emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels at the start of a two-day summit that was attended by 40 world leaders including huge matters such as China and Russia. "This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis," said Biden.  Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the new goal of the United States “game-changing” as two other nations made the pledges. 

The US President said, “No nation can solve the climate crisis on our own — all of us have to step up. Today’s Leaders Summit on Climate is our first step to set our world on a path to a secure, prosperous, and sustainable future. Time is short, but I believe that we can and will do this.”

