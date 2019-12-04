US: Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Kamala Harris, who was seen as a leading contender for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday ended her 2020 presidential campaign. After cancelling a major city fundraiser, Harris informed her senior staff about the decision Tuesday and later tweeted out the news to her supporters.

"To you my supporters, it is with deep regret -- but also with deep gratitude -- that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight," Harris continued. "And I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for The People. All the people' " Harris wrote in her email.

Withdrew from race due to lack of funds

"So here's the truth today. I've taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life," Harris wrote. "My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue. I'm not a billionaire. I can't fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it's become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete," Harris wrote.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.



But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Furthermore, in her email to her supporters, Harris mentioned that even though she is no longer in the running, she will do everything in her power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country.

Kamala Harris was at the 5th position before she withdrew

Harris was at the fifth position in the Presidential race behind Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg. She rose to the second place in June after confronting Biden in a debate. Her average in national surveys currently stands as low as 5%. She was expected to perform well with black voters as she is herself a major black candidate but it seems Biden has been leading with all the buzz around whistleblower complaint. Democrats to have failed to categorise her and so she has sought to walk the line between the party’s insurgent left and its more cautious establishment.

(With inputs from agencies)