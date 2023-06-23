Kamala Harris Dwells On Her Indian Roots Post Luncheon In Honour Of PM Modi

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Friday organised a luncheon at the State Department in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Prime Minister Modi, President Joe Biden and I are grateful for your commitment to strengthening the ties...between the United States and India. And we share that commitment under your leadership and that of President Biden our partnership has become more expansive than it has ever been," Harris said.

Harris said over the past two and a half years she along with Prime Minister Modi advanced cooperation on climate change on clean energy, terrorism, cybercrime, public health and vaccine production.

"And during this trip, our countries have launched new areas of cooperation from artificial intelligence to semiconductors. As we look toward the future, the United States and India, the world's oldest and largest democracies, instinctively turn to each other and are increasingly aligned," Harris said.

Harris also mentioned her mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer scientist who hailed from Chennai, during her address.

She also spoke about her deep connection to India and her grandfather.

"The US-India partnership is stronger than ever. Together, our nations will shape the future as we work to create a more prosperous, secure, and healthy world," Kamala Harris' office tweeted on Thursday.

"The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level — from space to defence, to emerging technology and supply chains," it said.

PM Modi, in his response, thanked Vice President Harris for her remarks.

"Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors," he tweeted.

Thank you, @VP @KamalaHarris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors. https://t.co/BLcYI0Zh1c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

This luncheon took place as part of Prime Minister Modi's ongoing state visit to Washington, which was extended as an invitation by US President Joe Biden. The two leaders had a momentous summit on Thursday, followed by a state dinner hosted by President Biden for the Indian Prime Minister.

Notably, PM Modi achieved the distinction of being the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice, with his initial address taking place in 2016.