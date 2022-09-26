Kamala Harris Heads To Japan, Set To Attend Abe's Funeral & Hold Talks With World Leaders

US Vice President Kamala Harris is travelling to Japan and South Korea this week. During her visit to Tokyo, Harris will attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27. She will arrive in Tokyo on Monday and hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During the meeting, Harris will express condolences over the death of Shinzo Abe and discuss his legacy. In addition, Kishida and Harris are expected to discuss several issues, including US-Japan alliance strength and cooperation between the two nations on various issues, including space.

Further, the two leaders are anticipated to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the importance of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to a press call by the White House. She will also hold a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific, including their work through the Quad and efforts to address the climate crisis.

US Vice President to meet South Korean PM

Kamala Harris is also due to hold a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who will be in Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral. The two leaders will discuss the upcoming visit of Harris to South Korea, "how the US-Republic of Korea alliance is a linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific" and the US administration's vision for a broader alliance that takes on global challenges.

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris will hold a meeting with Japanese business executives from companies in the semiconductor industry and speak about the benefits of the CHIPS and Science Act for the US and its allies. Later on Wednesday, Kamala Harris will head to Yokosuka Naval Base, where she will take a tour of the naval destroyer USS Howard. US Vice President will meet with commanders and sailors of our forward-deployed naval forces.

Kamala Harris to visit Seoul

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Seoul on Thursday, 29 September. During her visit, Kamala Harris will hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. She will discuss the threats posed by North Korea and emphasise the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. She will underline the strength of ties between the US and South Korea and the growing ties between the two nations in the economic and technology sector. The two leaders will also discuss a range of global and regional issues. After meeting the South Korean President, Harris will convene a roundtable discussion with a group of prominent women from different industries who have made strides in creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

