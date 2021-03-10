Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Who Quit Job To Support Wife Speaks About New Role

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband revealed that he would be teaching law at Georgetown University. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff quit his job at an international firm DLA Piper in LA as an American Entertainment attorney due to conflict of interest and to support his wife’s career. The 56-year-old, who broke the gender norms, is now adapting to teaching law at the university, which he says “is not an easy job.” Speaking to the reporters outside Hook Hall, where he distributed the food Stamps and care kits to the vulnerable hospitality workers, accompanied by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Emhoff said that he was preparing to get into the new role. His career switch comes in midst of mounting challenges as the US is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, and conducting mass vaccination drives, and there is an increasing political divide after the Jan.6 Capitol assaults, to speak of.

“I talk about how it’s going, how I’m trying to reach the students, and how they’re responding to me,” husband of Vice President and United States first-ever second gentleman told reporters. "And look, it’s odd the second gentleman is their teacher, but we kind of dispensed with that,” he humorously added. READ | VP Harris' husband goes from top lawyer to teacher

He had pursued a long career as a litigator that specialized in intellectual and entertainment property. But Emhoff stated that he hadn’t regretted his decision to sideline his professional goals and take care of his wife. “We need more strong, powerful women in government, and we need strong, powerful women in business,” he said. Furthermore, he added that he was touring the museums and libraries in Washington togged hack of the teaching aspects and was in talks with administration simultaneously to discuss issues.

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser left, write messages on bags of relief supplies (Erin Scott/AP)

Setting 'powerful example'

“First of all, I’ve learned teaching is really hard,” the Second gentleman said, citing the challenges of a virtual classroom. “The amount of work that you have to put in and the extra effort, especially during Covid, doing over Zoom,” he elaborated. As Emhoff plays the supporting husband to motivate his wife in conducting her duties, setting a powerful example of equality and shattering the gender roles, he may have well heeded US President Joe Biden’s advice at the first joint appearance with Harris as his running mate.

“Doug, you’re going to have to learn what it means to be a barrier-breaker yourself,” Biden said.

(Image Credit: AP)