United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a long history of advocating reproductive rights, lambasted Supreme Court for overturning the landmark Roe v Wade ruling of 1973 and taking away women’s constitutional right to abortion. Harris called the decision "outrageous" and noted that it was a "serious matter". While speaking at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, the US VP said, "This is a serious matter. It requires all of us to speak up, speak out and to be active."

"We have to recognise we're a nation that was founded on certain principles that are grounded in the concept of freedom and liberty...We also know that we've had a history in this country of government trying to claim ownership over human bodies and we had supposedly evolved from that time and that way of thinking. So this is very problematic on so many levels," Harris said as she addressed the largest audience since the SC's ruling.

Meanwhile, in an interview with NPR, Harris said that the measure taken by SCOTUS is “profound” in terms of “where it takes us back”. The US VP said that “It's an extraordinary thing what has just happened in terms of the significance to the essential principles, the - essential to our nation and its founding, of freedom, of liberty, the right to privacy.”

Kamala Harris told the news outlet tha it was for the first time in the history of America that "the United States Supreme Court has taken a constitutional right that was recognised, taken from women the ability to make decisions about their own body, has, in effect, rendered an opinion that suggests that a woman will have to have and carry to term a pregnancy that she doesn't want.”

“It's an extraordinary thing what has just happened in terms of the significance to the essential principles, the - essential to our nation and its founding, of freedom, of liberty, the right to privacy,” she also said.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday stated that the Senate should make an exception to its de facto supermajority requirement so Congress can pass legislation to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision. While speaking at a news conference at the closing of the annual NATO leaders summit, Biden answered a question by saying, US “is better positioned to lead the world than we ever have been” despite the inflation that has also plagued economies across the globe”.Condemning the overturning of Roe v Wade by SCOTUS, the US President called the decision more of a destabilising force in the country.

‘Not one Republican voted…’ Kamala Harris

Elaborating on the current situation in the Senate, Harris noted that not even one Republican voted in favour of women’s protection rights. She said, “We right now have a Senate where there are - It's an even split of Democrats and Republicans, 50/50. I sat in the chair presiding over the United States Senate when the vote came up for the Women's Protection Act. And the votes were not there. Not one Republican voted.”

“And knowing that we now - the court has acted in the way that it did, we now know the place where the protection is going to happen to reinstate those protections has to be through law, and that's through Congress,” she noted while adding that the government needs to focus on the upcoming elections. She said the “need for all people who care about this issue to understand that we have to have a pro-choice Congress to pass this law.”

Image: AP