Kamala Harris Praises ‘strong Alliance’ Between US & North Korea In Apparent Verbal Gaffe

US Vice President Kamala Harris, in a verbal gaffe, praised the “strong alliance” between the US and North Korea during her visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday. She had meant to imply Washington's Souther counterpart but accidentally ended up hailing partnership with the nuclear powerful Kim Jong Un's country. As she delivered remarks in the heavily-fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea, Harris acknowledged US and North Korea's ties, saying that the two nations "share a very important relationship, which is an alliance, with the Republic of North Korea."

Although, she managed to rectify her error, quickly adding: "I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defence of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship, rampant human rights violations and an unlawful weapons program that threatens peace and stability.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

Shortly after her speech, the North launched two ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang that landed in its eastern waters. Harris' South Korea and the DMZ stop was the last during her Asia tour. She visited Tokyo before she landed in South Korea. The US has an estimated 28,000 troops stationed in South Korea.

Enduring commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific

Ahead of her trip, US Vice President's press secretary Kirsten Allen had informed that in both Tokyo and Seoul, Harris will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives in a series of engagements that will highlight the strength of the United States alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea. It will also demonstrate United States' "enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and our shared economic and security interests in the region and around the world."

Before Harris arrived in Asia, North Korea had lambasted Washington for accusing its regime of sending weapons to Russia. In a statement, a North Korean defence official clarified that Pyongyang hasn’t exported any weaponry to Russia during the ongoing conflict and neither it has plans to do so. In a scathing remark, the official asked the United States to “keep its mouth shut" as he condemned the US intelligence reports of weapons transfers. He slammed the Biden administration for trying to tarnish North Korea's reputation. In a declassified intelligence assessment, the US accused the North of supplying Russia with arms including millions of artillery shells and rockets, that would violate United Nations resolutions that ban the country from importing or exporting weapons.