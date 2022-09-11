Vice President Kamala Harris has said that she does not believe in the integrity of the US Supreme Court after it made the controversial decision to strike down Roe v. Wade which protected the right to abortion for women for over several decades. “I think this is an activist court,” Harris told NBC’s “Meet the Press." She noted that Americans had established rights for almost half a century and that it is the right of women "to make decisions about their own body."

“It means that we had an established right for almost half a century, as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled,” Harris iterated. “And this court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it," she continued.

Harris stated that the Supreme Court's decision had caused her a "great concern" about the integrity of the Court overall. She made one of the most vocal and staunch condemnations of the court yet as the White House was under pressure to speak more aggressively on abortion rights legislation.

US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

In one of the most consequential decisions, US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, scrapping the federal constitutional right for women to abortion. This implied that abortion rights for American women are now determined by states singularly unless Congress intervenes.

The Supreme Court’s decision put to question the issue of women’s reproductive health, and pro-choice women who have been protesting for their rights for over several months. "The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority," the court’s justices said in their majority opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

Supreme Court’s Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his draft opinion that struck Roe v. Wade that it was "egregiously wrong from the start.” He went on to add, "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”